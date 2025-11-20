3 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli airstrike in Gaza despite ceasefire

Three Palestinians were killed and others wounded early Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the southern Gaza Strip in a further violation of the Oct. 10 ceasefire, according to Gaza's Civil Defense.

The agency reported in a statement that its teams recovered three bodies and at least 15 wounded from two families after a strike targeting a residential house in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army killed 25 Palestinians and wounded 77 in a series of back-to-back strikes on several areas that Israel had previously withdrawn from, in what Palestinian authorities called a violation of the ceasefire agreement, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

The ministry did not release further information on the locations targeted or the identities of the victims.

The military claimed that the attacks were in response to gunfire targeting its force in Rafah, southern Gaza.

Data from Palestinian factions, human rights groups, and government bodies indicate that Israel has carried out dozens of ceasefire violations since the agreement went into effect on Oct. 10.

Israel has killed 280 Palestinians and wounded 672 since Oct. 11, according to a Wednesday statement by Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, injured over 170,000, and reduced most of the enclave to rubble.





