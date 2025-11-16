China urges nationals to reconsider studying in Japan

China on Sunday released an overseas study alert, urging Chinese students currently in Japan or planning to study there soon to assess risks carefully and reconsider studying there.

The Education Ministry said that safety risks for Chinese citizens in Japan have risen, citing Japan's recent poor public security, a surge in crimes targeting Chinese citizens, and the overall unfavorable study environment, according to Xinhua News.

The development came after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi earlier this month said that any Chinese military action against Taiwan—including a naval blockade—could qualify as a "survival-threatening situation," enabling Japan to exercise its right to collective self-defense.

On Friday, China also called on its nationals to avoid visiting Japan following Takaichi's remarks amid rising tensions between Beijing and Tokyo, citing "multiple criminal offenses and incidents of attacks against Chinese nationals in Japan this year."

Japan on Saturday lodged a protest with China after Beijing advised its citizens to avoid visiting the neighboring country, according to Kyodo News.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara urged China to take "appropriate measures" without elaborating and called for both countries to continue dialogue.





