Israeli army detains 12 Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli army detained 12 Palestinians in military raids across the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to local sources.

In the southern West Bank, army forces detained three young Palestinians in Hebron and two others in Bethlehem after raiding and searching their homes, the official news agency Wafa reported.

Israeli troops also arrested three more Palestinians in Ramallah in the central West Bank, local sources told Anadolu.

In the north, two more Palestinians were arrested in Al-Ain refugee camp in Nablus, and two others in eastern Qalqilya after being beaten by Israeli soldiers, the sources said.

According to the Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society, Israel has arrested more than 20,000 Palestinians since October 2023, while over 9,100 remain detained, in addition to hundreds held in military camps.

During the same period, attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank have killed 1,069 Palestinians and injured over 10,300 others.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.