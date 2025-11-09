Egypt, Qatar discuss Gaza ceasefire, Sudan humanitarian truce

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed on Sunday the latest developments of the Gaza ceasefire deal and the urgent need for a humanitarian truce in Sudan.

Egypt's state-run Al-Qahera News channel said Abdelatty and Sheikh Mohammed explored over the phone the field developments related to US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, which serves as a basis for the ongoing ceasefire agreement.

The two officials affirmed their countries' support for consolidating the ceasefire in Gaza and stressed the need to adhere to the outcomes of the Sharm el-Sheikh peace summit.

They also reiterated the necessity of preserving the unity of the Palestinian decision-making process and ensuring the Palestinian territorial unity by linking the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

The two sides also underlined the need to define the mandate of an international stabilization force for Gaza under the ceasefire agreement.

The first phase of the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10 under Trump's 20-point plan. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel has killed more than 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,600 others in a brutal assault in Gaza since October 2023.

Abdelatty and Sheikh Mohammed also addressed the situation in Sudan, expressing their support for the country's unity and stability.

They also called for a humanitarian truce in Sudan and the establishment of a safe corridor to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid into the country.

On Oct. 26, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized control of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and committed massacres of civilians, according to local and international organizations, amid warnings that the assault could entrench the country's geographical partition.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.