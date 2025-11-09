8 Palestinians injured by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem

Eight Palestinians were injured in the illegal Israeli settlers' assaults in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on Sunday, according to local sources.

Illegal Israeli settlers attacked the Al-Arara Bedouin community north of occupied East Jerusalem with stones and sticks, leaving seven Palestinians with varying degrees of injuries, according to the Bedouin rights group Al-Baidar.

The settlers burned the container houses and caused material losses to the residents.

The organization warned that "the continuation of these violations poses a direct threat to the stability of the people and their presence on their lands and paves the way for forced displacement."

In the Umm al-Khair village of southern Hebron, southern West Bank, another group of settlers attacked Palestinians in the morning while they were working on their lands, local sources told Anadolu.

A young Palestinian was transferred to a hospital for medical attention after getting injured on his face and head.

Israeli attacks have escalated across the occupied West Bank since October 2023, killing more than 1,069 Palestinians and injuring 10,300 others, Palestinian figures showed.

According to the official Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli forces and illegal settlers carried out 766 attacks against Palestinians, their homes, property, and sources of livelihood across the West Bank in October alone.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





