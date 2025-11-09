2 killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Two people were killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Sunday, in the latest breach of a ceasefire agreement in place since November 2024, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said one person was killed in a strike targeting an area between Al-Sawwaneh and Khirbet Selm in Bint Jbeil.

The state news agency NNA reported that an Israeli drone fired three missiles into a pickup truck in the area.

Another person lost his life in an attack on car on the Houmine al-Fawqa-Hamila road in the Iqlim al-Tuffah area of Nabatieh, the news agency said.

NNA said Israeli drones also flew at low altitude over the Tyre district and its nearby areas, the Nabatieh province, the Iqlim Al-Tuffah region, and some parts of Bint Jbeil.

Israeli army forces also carried out a combing operation with heavy weaponry on the outskirts of Alma Al-Shaab of Tyre.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the strike.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory on claims of targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

























