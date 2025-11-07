WHO says over 16,500 people in Gaza need urgent medical care

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday that more than 16,500 people in Gaza are in urgent need of medical care.

In a post on the US social media company X's platform, Ghebreyesus shared information about the medical evacuations carried out from Gaza.

He noted that the WHO had evacuated 19 critically ill patients and 93 companions from Gaza to Italy for medical treatment, expressing his gratitude to the Italian government for its solidarity and support.

"We urge more countries to receive patients from Gaza, as over 16,500 people still need urgent medical care that is not available in the Strip," he said.

He also called for all evacuation routes—particularly those from the West Bank, including East Jerusalem to be opened to facilitate the transfer of patients in need.





