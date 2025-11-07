Syria welcomes UN move to delist leaders from sanctions

Syria hailed the UN Security Council's decision Thursday to remove President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from the ISIS (Daesh) and al-Qaeda sanctions list, calling it further proof of Damascus's growing diplomatic legitimacy.

In a statement on US social media company X, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said: "Once again and not for the last time, Syrian diplomacy reaffirms its active presence and its ability to make steady progress in removing obstacles and paving the way toward a more open and stable Syrian future."

Syria expressed its "appreciation to the US and friendly nations for their support to Syria and its people."

The US-drafted resolution passed with 14 votes in favor and one abstention by China, marking a rare consensus at the council on easing restrictions tied to Syria's leadership.