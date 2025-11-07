Syria welcomes UN move to delist leaders from sanctions

 Contact Us
Published November 07,2025
Syria's President Ahmad Al Sharaa (AFP Photo)

Syria hailed the UN Security Council's decision Thursday to remove President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from the ISIS (Daesh) and al-Qaeda sanctions list, calling it further proof of Damascus's growing diplomatic legitimacy.

In a statement on US social media company X, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said: "Once again and not for the last time, Syrian diplomacy reaffirms its active presence and its ability to make steady progress in removing obstacles and paving the way toward a more open and stable Syrian future."

Syria expressed its "appreciation to the US and friendly nations for their support to Syria and its people."

The US-drafted resolution passed with 14 votes in favor and one abstention by China, marking a rare consensus at the council on easing restrictions tied to Syria's leadership.