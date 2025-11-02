Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from 5 occupied outposts in southern Lebanon

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly called Sunday on Israel to withdraw from five border posts it occupies in southern Lebanon.

"We support Lebanon's efforts to preserve its sovereignty," Madbouly told a joint press conference in Cairo with his Lebanese counterpart, Nawaf Salam.

"We strongly condemn Israeli attacks and violations in southern Lebanon," the premier said, urging Israel to withdraw from the Lebanese posts it occupies in the south.

Israel has occupied five hills in southern Lebanon since its most recent war on the country, which took place between October 2023 and November 2024.

Regarding Egyptian-Lebanese relations, Madbouly said several memoranda of understanding were signed between Cairo and Beirut in various sectors.

He noted that both sides agreed to immediately follow up on the implementation of the signed agreements, particularly those concerning economic cooperation.

Lebanon, he added, is suffering from severe economic hardships, worsened by the consequences of the recent Israeli war.

Madbouly stated that trade exchange between Egypt and Lebanon reached around $1 billion in 2024, expressing confidence that the figure could easily be doubled.

He emphasized Egypt's commitment to supporting Lebanon's reconstruction efforts, adding that Egyptian companies are fully ready to participate and assist.

The Egyptian premier said he plans to visit Beirut in December to discuss strengthening bilateral ties.

The Lebanese prime minister, for his part, welcomed Madbouly's upcoming visit, noting that his current trip to Cairo included the 10th session of the Egypt-Lebanon Joint Higher Committee.

He said the session was "not merely a protocol meeting, but part of a major path of cooperation between the two countries," covering sectors such as energy, water, scientific research, health, agriculture, environment, technology, transport, and development, with several memorandums of understanding signed.

Salam arrived in Cairo on Saturday evening, attended the Grand Egyptian Museum's opening ceremony, and headed Lebanon's delegation to the joint committee meeting.

According to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Salam also met with Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.