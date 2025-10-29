Israeli army detains 19 Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli army arrested 19 Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to local media.

The state news agency Wafa, citing local and security sources, said that five people have been detained in Tulkarem, northern West Bank, after the army forces raided several homes and damaged the properties of residents.

The Israeli army arrested three young men in northern Qalqilya city and damaged an agricultural facility belonging to one of the detained in the area.

Eleven others were detained in Israeli army raids on Ramallah, central West Bank.

One Palestinian was hospitalized after being beaten by the Israeli soldiers in Ramallah's Beitunia town.

Illegal Israeli settlers burned two vehicles in the town of Atara, north of Ramallah, witnesses told Anadolu.

Extremist settlers wrote racist slogans in Hebrew on the walls of homes in the town, they added.

According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal Israeli settlers carried out 7,154 assaults on Palestinians and their properties in the occupied West Bank over the course of two years, which resulted in the death of 33 Palestinians and forced migration of 33 Bedouin communities.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.