Israeli army claims return to ceasefire after killing over 100 civilians in Gaza

Published October 29,2025
A man carries the body of a dead child at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, 29 October 2025. (EPA Photo)

The Israeli army claimed to have renewed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement on Wednesday, after killing over 100 civilians in the Gaza Strip.

A military statement said that the army "has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire" with the directive of the political echelon, "following a series of strikes" on the Gaza Strip.

More than 100 civilians, including 35 children, were killed, and dozens of people were injured in Israeli airstrikes across the enclave in less than 12 hours in violation of the ceasefire agreement, according to the Gaza Civil Defense.