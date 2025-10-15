Israeli forces raid Syria’s southern countryside

Israeli army forces entered the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria on Wednesday, according to local media.

Syria's state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV reported that Israeli forces advanced into the Al-Owainia village in northern Quneitra and raided two homes.

Another Israeli unit consisting of eight military vehicles, including a bulldozer and two tanks, advanced toward the Eastern Samadaniyah town and was stationed for several hours in the area before withdrawing toward the city of Quneitra.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the report.

In recent months, the Israeli army has staged several cross-border raids into Syria's southern provinces, including Quneitra, despite international calls for halting violations of Syria's sovereignty.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.





