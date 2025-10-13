Al-Qassam Brigades to release 20 Israeli hostages in Gaza very shortly

The Al-Qassam Brigades announced Monday that they will release 20 Israeli hostages alive very shortly.

The armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced that it had decided to release 20 Israeli prisoners alive as part of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

The group released the names of prisoners, which are Elkana Bohbot, Matan Angrest, Avinatan Or, Yosef-Haim Ohana, Alon Ohel, Evyatar Davud, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Rom Braslavski and twins Gali and Ziv Berman, Eitan Mor, Segev Kalfon, Maxim Herkin, Eitan Horn, Bar Kupershtein, Omri Miran, and brothers David Cunio and Ariel Cunio.

According to Israeli media, the release of the hostages will be conducted in two phases.

The first phase will take place at 8.00 am local time (0500GMT) from the Netzarim area south of Gaza City. The second phase will take place at 10.00 am local time (0700GMT) from the Khan Younis area and central Gaza refugee camps.





