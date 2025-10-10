Turkish Airlines inks strategic cooperation deal with Air Algerie

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines and Algerian Airlines (Air Algerie) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding to develop strategic cooperation.

The deal establishes an enriched framework for cooperation, including expanding the scope of their existing codeshare agreement and increasing connectivity opportunities, according to a statement by Turkish Airlines.

Both flag carriers aim to explore joint venture opportunities in cargo interline services, aircraft charters, catering, lounge access, maintenance, and ground handling operations, as well as collaborate on environmental projects, sustainability initiatives, and educational programs.

The agreement was signed in a ceremony by Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi and Hamza Benhamouda, Air Algerie's CEO. The ceremony was held at Air Algerie's headquarters in Algiers, with senior executives from both airlines in attendance.

Eksi stated that the ongoing partnership with Air Algerie reflects a commitment to long-term, sustainable cooperation, also stressing that the new agreement represents a significant step toward deepening relations between the two airlines.

"We have full confidence that this partnership will strengthen the cultural and economic ties between Türkiye and Algeria while also supporting mutual growth," Eksi said.

Benhamouda said the comprehensive memorandum of understanding, which will allow the flag carriers to expand collaboration opportunities and share competencies, will "undoubtedly" provide mutual benefits to both institutions and their passengers.

"We are also honored to host the Turkish Airlines delegation at our headquarters in Algiers as this agreement continues to strengthen the ties between our airlines," he added.





