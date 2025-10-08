Syrian foreign minister urges SDF to implement March 10 agreement ‘without delay’

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan shakes hands with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Al-Shibani after a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, October 8, 2025. (REUTERS)

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani on Wednesday called on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to implement the March 10 agreement "without delay," accusing the group of stalling measures vital to the country's security and stability.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara, Shaibani urged the SDF to "commit to the March 10 agreement and make every effort to implement it."

He said the group's slow response is "hindering the interests of our people and obstructing counterterrorism efforts," adding that the deal "remains only ink on paper" due to the SDF's reluctance to take necessary steps.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement to integrate the SDF into state institutions, stressing the country's territorial integrity and rejecting any separatist designs. The group, however, has violated the agreement more than once.