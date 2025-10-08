1 person injured by Israeli gunfire in southern Syria: Local media

One person was injured by Israeli gunfire in southern Syria on Wednesday, according to local media.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said that a young man was wounded in Jubata al-Khashab town in the northern Quneitra countryside while collecting wood.

No further details were provided regarding his identity or medical condition.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the report.

In recent months, the Israeli army has staged several cross-border raids into Syria's southern provinces, including Quneitra, despite international calls for halting violations of Syria's sovereignty.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.