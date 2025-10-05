Yemen’s Houthis claim missile attack on ‘sensitive’ targets inside Israel

Yemen's Houthi group said Sunday that it had struck "sensitive" targets in the Jerusalem area in Israel.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree said a multi-warhead hypersonic ballistic missile targeted several "sensitive" locations in Israel, saying that the attack had forced millions of Israelis to flee to bomb shelters.

He said the missile attack was in retaliation for Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army, for its part, confirmed that air defenses had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.

Local media said the pre-dawn attack triggered air-raid sirens in central Israel, West Bank settlements, and communities near the Dead Sea and forced the closure of airspace over Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

The Houthis and Israel have exchanged attacks in the past months amid rising tension over Tel Aviv's ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, where more than 67,000 people have been killed since October 2023.