Türkiye, Jordan, UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt welcome Hamas’ response to Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

Smoke rises following explosions in Gaza City, as seen from central Gaza Strip October 5, 2025. (REUTERS)

Türkiye, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt on Sunday welcomed Hamas' steps in response to US President Donald Trump's proposal to end the Gaza war.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the eight countries welcomed "the steps taken by Hamas regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to end the war on Gaza, release all hostages, alive or deceased, and the immediate launch of negotiations on implementation mechanisms."

They also welcomed "Trump's call on Israel to immediately stop the bombing and to begin implementation of the exchange agreement and they expressed appreciation for his commitment to establishing peace in the region," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"They also affirmed that such developments represent a real opportunity to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire, and to address the critical humanitarian conditions facing people in the Gaza Strip," the statement added.

The foreign ministers also welcomed Hamas' announcement of its readiness to hand over the administration of Gaza to a transitional Palestinian Administrative Committee of independent technocrats.

The ministers emphasized the need for the "immediate launch of negotiations to agree on mechanisms to implement the proposal, and address all of its aspects."

They reaffirmed their commitment to ending the war in Gaza and achieving a comprehensive peace.

The ministers stressed support for "unrestricted humanitarian aid, the release of hostages, the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza, and a unified Gaza and West Bank," while ensuring "a security mechanism that guarantees the safety of all sides" and paves the way for a just two-state solution.