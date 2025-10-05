Greta Thunberg 'forced to hold' Israeli flags while in custody: Report

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg was reportedly forced to hold Israeli flags while being photographed in custody after her detention during an aid flotilla to Gaza, according to Swedish diplomatic correspondence seen by The Guardian.

An email sent by the Swedish Foreign Ministry to individuals close to Thunberg, viewed by the British daily, said a Swedish embassy official who met the activist in prison reported that she had described "harsh treatment" and inadequate access to food and water.

"Another detainee reportedly told another embassy that they had seen her being forced to hold flags while pictures were taken. She wondered whether images of her had been distributed," the Swedish ministry official said, according to the correspondence.

Thunberg, who was among 437 activists, parliamentarians, and lawyers detained after Israel attacked the Global Sumud Flotilla attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, told Swedish officials she had been held in a cell infested with bedbugs and provided insufficient water and food.

"The embassy has been able to meet with Greta," the email read. "She informed of dehydration. She has received insufficient amounts of both water and food. She also stated that she had developed rashes which she suspects were caused by bedbugs. She spoke of harsh treatment and said she had been sitting for long periods on hard surfaces."

Other flotilla participants corroborated the claims of mistreatment. Turkish activist Ersin Celik told Anadolu that Israeli forces "dragged little Greta by her hair, beat her, and forced her to kiss the Israeli flag," while Italian journalist Lorenzo D'Agostino said she was "wrapped in the Israeli flag and paraded like a trophy."

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, a network of international civil society groups, has organized multiple attempts since 2010 to break the blockade of Gaza and highlight its humanitarian crisis. Israeli naval forces attacked and seized vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla on Thursday and detained more than 470 activists from over 50 countries.

The flotilla had been attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel's blockade of the enclave. Lawyers from the NGO Adalah said detainees were denied food, water, and immediate legal access, in violation of their fundamental rights.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir described the activists as "terrorists" during a visit to Ashdod port Thursday night, where he was filmed standing in front of detained participants.