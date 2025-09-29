Gaza death toll nears 66,100 as Israeli attacks continue unabated

Smoke rises during an Israeli military operation in Gaza City, as seen from the central Gaza Strip September 29, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

At least 66,055 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

A ministry statement said that 50 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 184 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 168,346 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

It also noted that five Palestinians were killed and 48 others injured by Israeli army fire while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,571, with over 18,817 others wounded since May 27.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 13,187 people and injured 56,305 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.