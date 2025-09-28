Gaza aid flotilla resumes journey despite Israeli blockade threat

A private fleet of around 50 vessels carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip has resumed its journey, according to ship-tracking service MarineTraffic.



The boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), whose transponders were active on Sunday, were moving slowly about 50 kilometres south-east of the Greek island of Crete, the platform showed.



The flotilla had to pause its journey over the past two days due to stormy winds and organizational issues. Weather conditions have now improved.



It remains unclear whether the Spanish deep-sea patrol boat Furor and the Italian frigate Fasan, dispatched by Madrid and Rome to the eastern Mediterranean, have reached the flotilla. Both ships are intended to provide assistance if necessary, though how close they may approach the Israel-imposed blockade off Gaza is uncertain.



Israel has warned it may use force to prevent the flotilla from reaching Gaza's coastline. The country has proposed that the activists redirect the aid to the Israeli port of Ashdod, from where it could be transferred to Gaza under controlled conditions.



Cyprus has also been discussed as an alternative staging point, with occasional aid shipments sent from there to Ashdod before reaching Gaza.



The flotilla organizers have rejected both options, insisting on delivering supplies directly to famine-hit Gaza.



The Global Sumud Flotilla set off from Barcelona in late August with hundreds of activists on board. "Sumud" means steadfastness in Arabic.



Last week, activists reported drone attacks on the fleet of ships, as well as flash grenades and disrupted radio communications.



