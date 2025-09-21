At least 20 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli strikes on war-torn Gaza

At least 20 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured Sunday in fresh Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, according to medics.

Five Palestinians were killed and several others injured when Israeli warplanes struck a residential apartment in the al-Daraj neighborhood of central Gaza City.

Israeli forces also killed eight Palestinians, including children, and wounded dozens more after striking a gathering of civilians near the Hamza Mosque in the same neighborhood.

Another Israeli attack on several houses killed five Palestinians and injured others in the city's al-Sabra neighborhood. The number of casualties is expected to rise as civil defense teams continue efforts to retrieve victims trapped under the rubble.

In a separate strike, the Israeli army killed a Palestinian woman and wounded others after shelling a civilian gathering in Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in southwestern Gaza City.

In the town of al-Mughraqa, north of Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in an airstrike targeting civilians, local sources said.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza which has so far killed over 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The onslaught has displaced hundreds of thousands alongside a blockade on humanitarian aid that has claimed the lives of at least 442 Palestinians, including 147 children.



