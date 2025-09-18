Drone from Yemen hits hotel’s entrance in Israel’s Eilat

A drone hit the entrance of a hotel in the southern Israeli city of Eilat on Thursday evening, according to media reports.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN said a drone from Yemen exploded at the hotel's entrance.

No information is yet available about injuries.

The Israeli army said air-raid sirens sounded in Eilat after a drone was detected.

The Israel Hayom newspaper identified the hotel as the Jacob Hotel and said the explosion caused property damage.

The Houthis claimed a successful strike Tuesday on a "sensitive" target in Tel Aviv using a hypersonic ballistic missile and an attack on Ramon Airport with a drone.

Separately, the Israeli army said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen following sirens sounding in several areas in Israel.

An Anadolu correspondent reported that sirens also sounded in Jerusalem.

The Yemeni Houthi group has not commented on the incident.

The Houthis have launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, where more than 65,100 people have been killed since October 2023.