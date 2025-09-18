2 Israelis killed in shooting attack near border crossing with Jordan

Two Israelis were killed in a shooting attack near a border crossing with Jordan on Thursday, medics said.

Yedioth Ahronoth daily quoted director of Israel's national ambulance service MDA, Eli Bin, as saying that two people were found critically injured in the attack near Allenby Crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan. They were later pronounced dead.

Israel's Army Radio said the attacker was neutralized at the site, without giving any further details.

The Israeli army said the incident was under investigation.

Jordan's government spokesman Mohammed Momani said Amman is following reports about the security incident at the Israeli side of the crossing.





