With death toll from powerful Afghan quake topping 1,800, search for survivors continues

Search and rescue operations from Sunday's powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan are continuing, with the death toll so far climbing to over 1,800, according to officials.

Rahimullah Hamzala, spokesman for local security forces in the Kunar province, told the official Bakhtar News Agency that the number of dead and injured has risen to over 5,000, with 1,825 confirmed deaths in the Mazar Darah area of the province.

"With many people still trapped under the rubble, the death toll could rise further as search operations for survivors continue," he said.

Authorities in Kabul also fear that the death toll may climb when authorities share data from the provinces of Nangarhar, Laghman, and Panjshir, which were also hit.

At least 12 deaths have already been reported in Nangarhar.

Humanitarian agencies warn that the scale of devastation requires urgent international support to prevent a worsening crisis.

Türkiye this week dispatched 25 tons of aid to the country, including badly needed shelter materials, hygiene kits, and food boxes.

Neighboring Pakistan, Iran, China, and India, as well as Western nations, have also pledged to send aid.

The US Geological Survey recorded the quake at 11.47 pm local time (1917GMT), 27 kilometers (16.7 miles) east-northeast of Jalalabad at a depth of 8 km (5 mi) on Sunday night, when most residents were asleep.

It is the third major earthquake to have hit a war-torn nation since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021.





