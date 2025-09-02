Palestine hails Belgium’s decision to recognize Palestinian state

Palestine welcomed on Tuesday Belgium's decision to recognize the Palestinian statehood in the upcoming UN meetings.

Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot announced early Tuesday his country's intention to recognize the State of Palestine in the UN General Assembly meetings on Sept. 8-23.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry, in a statement through the US social media company X, hailed Belgium's "intention to recognize the State of Palestine," considering it a move "consistent with international law and the UN resolutions, protecting the two-state solution, and supporting the achievement of peace."

The ministry urged other countries to "quickly initiate this recognition, intensify practical efforts to stop the crimes of genocide, displacement, starvation, and annexation, and open a real political path to resolve the conflict and end the Israeli occupation of the lands of the State of Palestine."

Belgium's decision comes as several countries, including France, the UK, Canada, and Australia, announced similar plans to recognize Palestine during the UN General Assembly meetings, joining 147 nations that already do.

Prevot also noted that firm sanctions are being imposed on the Israeli government.

Israel has killed more than 63,500 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





