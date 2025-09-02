Abbas: Israel wants to completely destroy Palestine

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told the Saudi Arabian-based Al-Arabiya channel, "Israel wants to completely destroy Palestine.''

It doesn't want to see anything that belongs to Palestine, and that's why it did what it did after October 7 (2023) and almost completely leveled Gaza."

Regarding Israel's intention to destroy Palestine, Abbas said, "This is what Israel is trying to do, wants to do, and is continuing to do. The international community is used to making decisions that are not implemented. Thousands of decisions have been made at the United Nations, and not a single one of them has been implemented."

The Palestinian President stated, "The situation in Palestine has now become one of complete destruction, not just in Gaza but also in the West Bank."

Abbas spoke about Israel's attacks on Gaza, saying, "Netanyahu insists on continuing his genocide against the Palestinian people for personal reasons."

Pointing to the lawsuits against Netanyahu, Abbas expressed the view, "If he were not Prime Minister, every single lawsuit would put him in jail; he wants to remain Prime Minister to avoid punishment."