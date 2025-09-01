Thousands of Yemenis hold mass funeral for Houthi ministers killed in Israeli strike

Huge crowds filled the streets of Yemen's capital on Monday for the funeral of 12 senior Houthi officials killed in an Israeli airstrike on Sanaa last week, including Ahmed al-Rahawi, prime minister of the group's unrecognized government.

The coffins, draped in flags, were carried through Sanaa's Seventy Square before prayers at the city's main mosque. They were later taken to the Martyr Saleh al-Sammad cemetery for burial.

The Houthis confirmed that Rahawi was among the dead, along with nine Cabinet ministers. The list included Information Minister Hashim Sharafuddin, Foreign Minister Jamal Amer, Justice Minister Mujahid Ahmed Abdullah Ali, Economy Minister Mueen al-Muhaqri, Agriculture Minister Radwan al-Rubai, Energy Minister Ali Saif Hassan, Culture Minister Ali Qasim al-Yafie, Social Affairs Minister Samir Bajala and Youth and Sports Minister Ali al-Mawlid.

Also killed were Mohammed al-Kubsi, chief of staff to the prime minister, and Zahid al-Amadi, secretary of the Cabinet.

During the service, acting Prime Minister Mohammed Muftah said the assassinations would not destabilize the state but instead "strengthen our determination to confront aggression."

The strike, carried out on Thursday, hit a government meeting in the Houthi-held capital. Israeli officials described it as a precision operation targeting senior Houthi leaders, without naming those killed.

On Sunday, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi pledged to escalate attacks on Israel, warning of more missile and drone launches as well as possible naval blockades.

Later that day, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said Yemen was now "within Israel's line of fire," describing the killings as part of a systematic effort to eliminate Houthi leadership.

The Houthis, who control most of northern Yemen, have fired missiles and drones at Israel and attacked shipping in the Red Sea, framing the operations as retaliation for Israel's US-backed war on Gaza, where more than 63,500 people have been killed since October 2023.





