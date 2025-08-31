Israel kills 5 Palestinians across Gaza, including displaced persons

Five Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to medical sources, amid Israel's ongoing assault on the territory since Oct. 7, 2023.

A medical source in Gaza City told Anadolu that two people were killed and several others injured when Israeli warplanes struck tents sheltering displaced families in the al-Maqousi area, northwest of the city.

In the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, two brothers were killed after Israeli forces targeted their family home, the source said.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli forces detonated four booby-trapped robots and destroyed homes in the Zeitoun neighborhood in southeastern Gaza.

Over recent days, large numbers of Palestinians have fled from northeastern Gaza City toward the west under heavy Israeli bombardment, after Tel Aviv declared the city, home to around one million people, a "dangerous combat zone" on Friday.

In central Gaza, a medical source at Al-Aqsa Hospital reported one Palestinian killed and others injured following an Israeli strike on southern Deir al-Balah.

Israel has killed nearly 63,400 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





