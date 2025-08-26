Hundreds protest across Israel to demand Gaza ceasefire

Hundreds demonstrated in several cities across Israel on Tuesday to demand a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement with Palestinians.

According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, protesters demonstrated outside houses of government ministers, including Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in central Israel and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer in Jerusalem.

Several highways and streets were blocked by protesters, but police said the roads were reopened to traffic.

"The Israeli government knowingly decided on a military operation that, according to all security officials' assessments, will lead to the death of my son Eitan," Itzik Horn, whose son is held in Gaza, told a press conference.

On Aug. 8, Israel's Security Cabinet approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gradually reoccupy the Gaza Strip, beginning with Gaza City.

Horn accused Netanyahu of dismissing "a real possibility for an agreement" that could return all Israeli hostages.

Last week, Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal put forward by Egyptian and Qatari mediators. While Israel has not responded to the proposal, Netanyahu gave orders to proceed with a plan to occupy Gaza City.

"Israel is standing against Netanyahu and his government," said Yehuda Cohen, the father of an Israeli soldier held in the Gaza Strip.

"Netanyahu is afraid of public pressure," said Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is held in Gaza. She called on the Israeli citizens to take to the streets to compel the government to reach a comprehensive ceasefire that guarantees the return of all hostages.

Tel Aviv estimates that there are 50 Israeli hostages in Gaza, including 20 alive. There are more than 10,400 Palestinians being held in Israeli prisons, suffering from torture, starvation, and medical neglect, which has resulted in many deaths, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights and media reports.

Israel has killed more than 62,800 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





