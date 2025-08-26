Foreign Press Association 'outraged' over recent Israeli strikes that killed journalists in Gaza

Palestinians inspect the site of Israeli strikes on Nasser Hospital where Reuters contractor was killed, in Khan Younis (REUTERS Photo)

The Foreign Press Association (FPA) on Monday denounced the latest Israeli strikes that killed five journalists working for major international news outlets in the southern Gaza Strip.

"The Foreign Press Association is outraged and in shock," said a statement by the FPA, citing the Israeli killing of journalists from Reuters, AP and Al Jazeera.

Describing it as the "deadliest Israeli attacks on journalists working for international media since the Gaza war began," the statement said the "strikes hit the exterior staircase of the hospital where journalists frequently stationed themselves with their cameras. The strikes came with no warning."

"We demand an immediate explanation from the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli Prime Minister's Office," it said, calling on Israel to "halt its abhorrent practice of targeting journalists."

"This has gone on far too long. Too many journalists in Gaza have been killed by Israel without justification," it continued, adding that Israel "continues to block international journalists from independent access to Gaza."

The FPA also called on international leaders to "do everything you can to protect our colleagues."

"We cannot do it ourselves."

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that 20 Palestinians, including patients, health workers, civil defense personnel, and press crews, were killed, while several others were injured in the attack.

The ministry said the Israeli army hit the fourth floor of one of the complex's buildings with two airstrikes, noting that the second strike occurred as rescue teams arrived to evacuate the wounded and recover the dead.

Official Palestine TV reported that among the deceased was its cameraman Hussam al-Masri, while Qatari channel Al Jazeera confirmed that its photographer Mohammad Salama was also killed.

A medical source confirmed to Anadolu the death of photojournalist Mariam Abu Dagga.

Photojournalist Moaz Abu Taha was also killed in the Israeli strike on the hospital.

Medical sources also told Anadolu that Ahmed Abu Aziz, a freelance reporter with Tunisian and Moroccan news sites, died of injuries he sustained in the Israeli strike.

Israel has killed more than 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.