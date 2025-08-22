Syrian security member killed in ISIS suicide attack in eastern Deir ez-Zor province: Report

A Syrian security member was killed in a suicide attack by the Daesh (ISIS) terror group on a checkpoint in eastern Deir ez-Zor province on Friday, according to the state-run SANA news agency.

"A suicide attack carried out by the ISIS terrorist group targeted the Siyasiyeh checkpoint in the city of Mayadin," the news agency reported.

"Personnel at the checkpoint managed to kill one of the attackers, while the second detonated himself," it added.

Later, the news agency reported that a member of the Internal Security Forces was also killed in the attack.

The Syrian government has been intensifying security efforts across the country since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, after 24 years in power.