Switzerland 'firmly rejects' Israeli settlement plans near East Jerusalem

The Swiss Foreign Ministry on Friday rejected Israel's decision to advance settlement construction plans in the E1 area near East Jerusalem, warning the move undermines prospects for peace.

In a post on the US social media platform X, the ministry said: "Switzerland firmly rejects the Israeli decision to approve settlement construction plans in the E1 area near East Jerusalem and calls on the authorities to withdraw this project."

"These plans are contrary to international law and undermine any prospect of lasting security and peace for both Israelis and Palestinians, based on the two-state solution," it added.

The ministry stressed that "unilateral actions and statements threatening peace and stability must come to an end."

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has approved the construction of 3,401 settler units in Ma'ale Adumim, east of Jerusalem, and 3,515 more in surrounding areas. The project aims to split the West Bank into two parts, severing connections between its northern and southern cities and isolating East Jerusalem.





