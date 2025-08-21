Saudi Arabia, Egypt condemn Israel’s actions

Saudi Arabia and Egypt condemned on Thursday Israeli plans to expand settlement building in the occupied West Bank and ongoing military assaults in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry strongly denounced Israel's "relentless crimes against the Palestinian people and their occupied land," including efforts to displace civilians and prevent the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The ministry specifically cited Israel's expansion of illegal settlements around occupied East Jerusalem as part of a broader campaign it said amounts to "genocidal acts against unarmed civilians in Gaza."

"These steps constitute serious violations of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions," the ministry said, warning that "ongoing Israeli crimes without accountability threaten regional stability and the legitimacy of the international system."

Egypt similarly expressed deep concern over Israel's military plans targeting cities in Gaza, describing them as a "continuation of illegal occupation in Palestinian territories."

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry criticized the expansion of illegal Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, systematic attacks on civilians, and plans to forcibly displace Palestinians, which it said "exacerbate regional tensions and undermine efforts by mediators to reach ceasefire agreements and facilitate humanitarian aid."

Egypt warned that "Israel's use of force and repeated violations of international law serve narrow political interests and could lead to further escalation, negatively affecting relations between peoples in the region and threatening regional and international security for years to come."

Both Saudi Arabia and Egypt called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to intervene urgently to "halt Israeli attacks and uphold international law, protect Palestinian civilians, and prevent further deterioration of stability in the Middle East."

On Wednesday, Israel gave final approval to a highly contested settlement project that would divide the occupied West Bank and isolate East Jerusalem.

The international community, including the UN, considers Israeli settlements illegal under international law.

This comes as Israel has continued a brutal assault on the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 62,200 people since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





