Efforts underway to contain large forest fire in southern Lebanon

Lebanese civil defense teams are attempting to control a large forest fire that has broken out in southern Lebanon's Jezzine district, an Anadolu correspondent and local media reported on Saturday.

According to the Lebanese news agency NNA, the fire erupted between the towns of Jezzine and Niha, destroying dense woodland and natural forest trees.

Officials say strong winds are pushing the flames toward the outskirts of Niha, making containment difficult. Civil defense teams are actively working to keep the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Middle East has recently experienced unusually high temperatures, which have contributed to wildfires in several countries across the region.

Southern Lebanon continues to experience heightened tension due to repeated Israeli breaches of the ceasefire agreement in effect since Nov. 27, 2024. These incidents have previously resulted in forest fires and, according to official figures, have caused 281 deaths and 593 injuries.