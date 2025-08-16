Al-Qassam Brigades says it targeted Israeli command site in southern Gaza

Hamas' armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said on Saturday that its fighters, together with the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, targeted an Israeli command site in southern Gaza.

In a statement, the group said mortars were fired at the site near the court complex south of Khan Younis.

The factions did not provide further details, while the Israeli army has yet to comment on the attack as of 1355GMT.

According to international reports, Israel enforces strict military censorship on coverage of casualties or damage from Palestinian attacks, in part to maintain public morale.

Israel has killed nearly 61,900 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.