11 more Palestinians die from starvation in Gaza

A Palestinian girl gestures as she waits to receive food from a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, August 4, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

At least 11 more Palestinians were killed in Gaza over the last 24 hours as a result of malnutrition and Israeli-imposed starvation, bringing the total number of deaths to 251 since March, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

Munir al-Bursh, director general of the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, reported that 108 of the victims were children.

Since March 2, Israeli authorities have completely closed all border crossings, exacerbating famine-like conditions across the enclave.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 61,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombing has destroyed the enclave and led to a high risk of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.