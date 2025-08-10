Japan, South Korea oppose Israeli military takeover of Gaza

Japan and South Korea have expressed deep "concern" over Israel's move to expand its military operations in the Gaza Strip, opposing its decision to fully occupy the enclave.

The remarks from Tokyo and Seoul came after Israel's Security Cabinet on Friday approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fully occupy Gaza City.

"Japan is strongly concerned that this decision will further exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza," Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said on Saturday.

According to the statement on the Foreign Ministry website, Iwaya urged all sides to continue negotiations to achieve a ceasefire, noting that Tokyo "opposes any actions, such as this plan, that undermine the realization of a two-state solution."

"Improving the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza is an urgent priority," he added, urging "Israel to take substantive measures to end the serious humanitarian crisis."

Separately, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "We express serious concern about the possibility the situation in the Gaza Strip, under a humanitarian crisis, could deteriorate further."

"Our government has consistently supported the two-state solution and oppose all actions undermining the realization of the two-state solution," the ministry said Sunday, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News.

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its deadly war on Gaza, where more than 61,000 people have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.