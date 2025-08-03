Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli provocations at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque

Saudi Arabia on Sunday strongly condemned repeated Israeli provocations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, following an intrusion by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the flashpoint site.

Ben-Gvir led a large group of illegal settlers in a mass incursion into the mosque complex early Sunday to mark the Jewish holiday of Tisha B'Av.

"These repeated provocative practices by officials of the Israeli occupation government at Al-Aqsa Mosque only serve to fuel conflict in the region," the Saudi Foreign Ministry warned in a statement.

The kingdom stressed that such actions "violate international laws and norms" and undermine peace efforts.

Riyadh reiterated its "continued demand that the international community stop the practices of Israeli occupation officials" and called for urgent international intervention.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.