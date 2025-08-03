Israeli fire kills dozens more Palestinians in Gaza, including some waiting for aid

At least 20 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, including 15 who were shot dead while waiting for humanitarian aid in southern and central Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

Nine victims were targeted near aid distribution centers in northern Rafah, the sources told Anadolu.

Six more Palestinians were killed and several others were injured when Israeli forces targeted people waiting for aid near the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza Strip.

Two others were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Amal neighborhood of Khan Younis, while three more were killed in artillery shelling that hit a civilian gathering in Shejaiya neighborhood, Gaza City.

The Israeli army also continued heavy shelling in central Khan Younis throughout the day, according to local sources.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 60,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, and brought it on the verge of famine.