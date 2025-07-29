Indonesian president hosts Malaysian premier for annual talks

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday hosted Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Jakarta for their annual meeting, state news agency Antara reported.

Anwar, who arrived in Indonesia on Monday, was welcomed by Prabowo upon his arrival to the presidential palace in Jakarta.

It is expected that the two leaders will discuss bilateral ties, regional issues, Israeli war on Gaza as well as US tariffs, among other issues.

The two leaders are scheduled to co-chair a bilateral meeting with their respective delegations, to be followed by the signing of several cooperation documents covering land border management, healthcare, and information and communications technology.

The two countries last held a high-level annual consultative meeting in Kuching, Sarawak, in 2017, led by then-President Joko Widodo and then-Prime Minister Najib Razak.