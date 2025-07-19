Syria deploys security forces to Suwayda after deadly clashes, unrest

Syrian security forces began to be deployed in the southern Suwayda province on Saturday following days of violent clashes and unrest, the Interior Ministry said.

"Following the bloody events caused by outlaw groups, and under direct orders from the Presidency, internal security forces have begun deploying in Suwayda as part of a national mission," Interior Ministry spokesman Noureddin al-Baba said in a statement.

Al-Baba added that "their primary goal is to protect civilians and end the chaos," adding that "security forces will use all their resources to stop the attacks, end the infighting, and bring stability back to the province."

The statement came hours after the US ambassador to Turkiye said Syria and Israel agreed to a ceasefire.

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Suwayda. Violence escalated and Israeli airstrikes followed, including on Syrian military positions and infrastructure in Damascus. Israel cited the "protection of Druze communities" as a pretext for its attacks.



