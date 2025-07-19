Syria announces nationwide ceasefire to end violence

The Syrian Presidency issued a written statement saying, "A comprehensive ceasefire decision has been made to prevent the bloodshed of the Syrian people and as part of the state's national and humanitarian responsibility."

The statement called on all parties to provide the necessary space for state institutions and security forces to responsibly implement the ceasefire, restore stability, and stop the ongoing bloodshed.

The Presidency's statement also demanded the immediate halt of all armed conflicts and acts of war throughout the country, the guarantee of civilian protection, and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

SECURITY FORCES HAVE BEGUN DEPLOYMENT

The statement noted that security forces have started deploying in certain areas to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire, maintain public order, and protect the lives and property of civilians, emphasizing that these measures aim to "consolidate calm and stability."