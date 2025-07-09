8 Palestinians wounded in illegal Israeli settler attack in occupied West Bank

Eight Palestinians were injured on Wednesday in an illegal Israeli settler attack on the village of Khirbet al-Tawil in southeast of the city of Nablus, northern occupied West Bank.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society teams transported "three cases of live bullet wounds to the legs resulting from the settler attack on Khirbet al-Tawil" to hospitals, the humanitarian organization said in a statement.

In a later statement, the Red Crescent said its teams treated "five additional injuries, including one child, caused by beatings from settlers."

In a separate incident, the Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin said in a statement that Israeli police arrested several international and Palestinian solidarity activists while they attempted to prevent settler attacks on the residents of the Bedouin community of Al-Auja Waterfalls in the Central Jordan Valley, eastern West Bank.

The organization said settlers stormed the area accompanied by herds of sheep, roaming among Palestinian homes and deliberately letting the sheep into farmland and around houses, causing destruction to crops and residents' livelihoods.

It said peace activists tried to remove the sheep and prevent the attack, but Israeli police arrived at the site and arrested them instead of protecting the residents.

According to data from the Palestinian Authority's Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, settlers carried out 2,153 attacks during the first half of this year, resulting in the deaths of four Palestinians.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, at least 993 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.