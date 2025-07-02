Hospitals in Gaza could turn into graveyards within hours

In his statement, Abu Salmiya said they need between 1,500 and 1,700 liters of fuel daily to run the generators, but the current supply is less than 1,000 liters, which would only last a few hours.

He noted that they were forced to cut off power to the hospital's dialysis unit, saying, "This has caused more than 350 patients to suffer, as we are unable to carry out dialysis sessions."

Abu Salmiya also reported a serious shortage of medicine, medical supplies, and blood units for the wounded, due to the massacre carried out by the occupying Israeli forces and the rising number of casualties in Gaza.

With the increasing number of wounded, the blood shortage has worsened, he added: "Last month, we needed 10,000 units of blood. This is an unprecedented number and reflects the scale of the injuries."

Abu Salmiya also called for the opening of border crossings to allow the entry of medical equipment and drugs.