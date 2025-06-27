Israel targets forested, mountainous areas in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army launched a wide and intense air assault on Friday targeting forests in Ali Al-Taher and the highlands of Kfar Tebnit and Nabatiyeh Al-Fouqa in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency NNA reported that the strikes involved the use of concussion rockets which caused massive explosions heard throughout the region.

In less than 10 minutes, hostile aircraft renewed their heavy bombardment on the same area, NNA added.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army claimed in a statement that it conducted an airstrike on a Hezbollah site located on Mount Shqif in southern Lebanon.

According to the army, the strike targeted the site under the pretext of preventing its reconstruction.

Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target the Lebanese group Hezbollah's activities despite a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that was reached last November. The truce ended months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.





