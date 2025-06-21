More than 130 Mexican nationals flee Israel, Iran

The Mexican Foreign Ministry reported Friday that more than 130 Mexican nationals have escaped Israel and Iran as the armed conflict between the two nations intensifies.

Mexico is actively providing assistance and consular protection to its nationals in the Middle East, particularly to facilitate their departure from the conflict zone.

According to Mexican authorities, 136 people have safely left the area.

The Foreign Ministry disclosed that it has coordinated flights and escape routes for Mexicans stranded in Israel, Iran and the West Bank.

"Our embassy has assisted 29 people in leaving the country through various routes, as flights from Amman are irregular and have been suspended. At this time, there are no records of visitors in the territory," it said.

Mexico's Embassy in Israel continues to provide support to those who have chosen to remain in the country.

"From the diplomatic mission, the Embassy of Mexico in Israel remains attentive to the situation and to the well-being of our fellow citizens who have decided to stay in the country, following the successful departure of 19 Mexican nationals and their relatives to Azerbaijan," it added.

Since June 13, Israel and Iran have engaged in an escalating military exchange that has resulted in relentless bombings on both sides. The conflict stems from Israel's continued attacks on key Iranian military infrastructure.





