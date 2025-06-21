Israel claims killing of top Iranian Quds Force commander in Qom strike

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Saturday that the Israeli Air Force had targeted and killed Saeed Izadi, the head of the Palestine Corps of Iran's Quds Force, in a strike on an apartment in the central Iranian city of Qom.

According to statements reported by the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, Katz alleged that Izadi was responsible for funding and arming the Palestinian group Hamas in preparation for the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks.

There has been no immediate confirmation or response from Iranian authorities regarding the claim.

The reported assassination comes amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, following mutual strikes over the past week.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.