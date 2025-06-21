Iranian missile strikes building in Tel Aviv’s Gush Dan area

Sirens sounded Saturday across central Israel as missile fire from Iran triggered alerts, according to the Israeli army.

Residents reported hearing explosions shortly after an Iranian missile struck a building in the Gush Dan area of Tel Aviv, according to an initial report by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Fire erupted on the roof of a three-story building in Holon following damage from intercepted missile fragments, the report said. Firefighters are working at the scene, and residents have evacuated the building. No injuries or trapped individuals have been reported.

According to Israeli media, an estimated five of the 10 Iranian missiles launched were intercepted.

The Israeli Air Force later said it launched new strikes targeting missile storage and launch sites in central Iran.

Hostilities broke out June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.





