Iran launches multiple drone attacks

Iran launched multiple drone attacks against Israel early Saturday, prompting widespread air raid sirens across the country, Israeli media reported.

A two-story building in the northern Israeli city of Beit She'an caught fire following an attack by an Iranian drone, marking the first such incident since the recent escalation between Tehran and Tel Aviv, according to the daily Israel Hayom.

The Israeli ambulance service reported no injuries at the targeted site, as confirmed by the Israel Public Broadcaster KAN.

The Israeli army reported that multiple alerts were activated throughout Saturday morning due to the "intrusion of hostile unmanned aerial vehicles" launched from Iran targeting Israeli territory in the Wadi Araba region and the southern Negev.

Interception efforts caused one drone to crash in an open area. Additional alerts near Eilat also led to the interception of Iranian-launched drones.

Since Saturday morning, 10 Iranian drones have been launched toward Israel, triggering a series of air raid sirens nationwide, according to the daily Israel Hayom.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.